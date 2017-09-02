Angelina Jolie Brings Kids to Telluride Film Festival and Receives a Warm Welcome

Angelina Jolie made her visit to the 2017 Telluride Film Festival a family affair.

The 42-year-old Oscar winner brought along her and ex Brad Pitt's six kids—Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox on her trip to Colorado. At the festival Saturday, she brought her family to the premiere of her new Netflix film First They Killed My Father: A Daughter of Cambodia Remembers.

At the Telluride Film Festival premiere of First They Killed My Father, critics gave Jolie a standing ovation, EW reported.

The actress, who wore a long-sleeve, white gown, appeared onstage with her two eldest sons and her actors and was spotted sitting with child star Sareum Srey Moch. She was also seen chatting with Gary Oldman.