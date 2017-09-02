Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Celebrate Eid al-Adha Together with Their Mothers

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are celebrating one of the holiest Muslim holidays with their families.

Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid posted on her Instagram page a photo of the three with Zayn's mother Trisha Malik, writing, "Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating......."

Trisha posted the same pic on her own page, writing, "Eid Mubarak to everyone... #BlessedDay."

Gigi and Zayn, who have been dating for more than a year and a half, have not posting their own messages.