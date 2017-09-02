Cheryl Cole Makes First Celebrity Appearance After Baby and Has Mini Girls Aloud Reunion

There's the new mum!

On Saturday, Cheryl Cole made her first celebrity appearance since giving birth to her and boyfriend Liam Payne's son Bear, their first child, in March. The 34-year-old pop star and TV personality made a rare public appearance at the Game 4 Grenfell charity match in London's Loftus Road stadium. Proceeds benefit the survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire, which killed at least 80 people in June.

At the event, Cole reunited with fellow former Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts, 31.

Cole wore a cropped white long-sleeve shirt, high waisted red palazzo pants, a black and gold Gucci belt and leopard-print heels.

Cole was last spotted in public in June, on a dinner date with Payne, 24, at the London restaurant The Ivy.