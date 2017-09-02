Kaia Gerber Wears Hoodie Bearing Topless Photo of Mom Cindy Crawford

Cindy Crawford's look-alike daughter Kaia Gerber is wearing her heart on her sleeve, or rather her back.

The 15-year-old model was photographed this week heading to dinner in Malibu with her famous supermodel mom and dad Rande Gerber.

Kaia wore a black hoodie bearing an image of one of Cindy's topless modeling photos on the back. It is part of her and Re/Done's officially licensed Crawford capsule collection and retails for $260.

Kaia is the youngest child of Cindy, 51, and Rande, 55. They are also parents to son Presley Gerber, 18. Both he and his sister are models.