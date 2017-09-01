Javier Bardem on Becoming Pablo Escobar for His New Film, Loving Pablo—and Reuniting With Penelope Cruz Onscreen

We know Javier Bardemfor many things. For his terrifying and award-winning turn as the serial killer in No Country for Old Men. For playing the charming romantic lead in movies like Vicky Cristina Barcelona and Eat Pray Love. For being, dare we say it, the hunky actor married to Penélope Cruz.

But now audiences will get to know him as something completely different: The legendary narco-trafficker Pablo Escobar.

Bardem will be hitting the festival circuit this fall not only for his still-incredibly-mysterious lead role opposite Jennifer Lawrence (in mother!, of course), but also for the real-life story of Loving Pablo. The film, which makes its worldwide premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 6 and debuts for North America at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 12, tells a decidedly different tale than the Pablo-themed movies and television shows that have descended on pop culture as of late.