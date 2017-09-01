Derek Peth and Taylor Nolan Celebrate Their Engagement With Bachelor in Paradise "Family"

Bachelor Nation has a big reason to celebrate this Labor Day weekend.

Just one night after Derek Peth proposed to Taylor Nolan during the filming of Bachelor in Paradise's aftershow, much of the cast decided to step out and celebrate the special engagement.

In several photos posted on social media, the happy couple joined several co-stars for a fun night out at Hyde Sunset in West Hollywood.

"F A M I L Y!" Taylor shared on Instagram while posing with co-stars Raven Gates, Jasmine Good, Alexis Waters and Dominique Alexis.

Before you think this evening was for ladies only, Derek also stepped out with friends DeMario Jackson and Adam Gottschalk.