Daniel Bryan Has a "Really Hard Time" Watching Brie Bella's Naked Pregnancy Photo Shoot: "Not My Cup of Tea"

You OK, Daniel Bryan?

On the season two premiere of Total Bellas, Brie Bella decides to do a super sexy naked photo shoot to celebrate her pregnancy, but Bryan isn't completely sold on the idea.

"I have a really hard time with photo shoots in general," Bryan admits in this sneak peek clip. "I am very private despite all of this and I am not a huge fan of social media because it's taking moments that would normally just be private between the two of us and just like all of a sudden now that's public, so we don't have anything to just ourselves."

Brie invites Bryan to take some personal photos with her as she poses in just an open white robe and Bryan is visibly nervous.