Find Out the Big Gesture George Clooney Used to Convince Matt Damon to Break a Promise to His Wife

Family comes first!

Longtime Hollywood buddies Matt Damon and George Clooney have worked together a lot during their careers. However, there is one person that almost came between them—Matt's wife...sort of. When it came to their latest film Suburbicon, it turns out Matt almost didn't sign on in order to spend more time with his family.

When George was casting for the film, Matt was already booked up and had promised his wife he wouldn't take on any more roles. "When George called me, I was like, 'I'd rather be waterboarded than turn you down, but I have to be with my family,'" Matt shared while promoting the film at the Venice International Film Festival.