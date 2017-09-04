The Surprising Way Kim Kardashian Uses Shaving Cream

Your makeup is flawless. Your outfit is stunning. You're ready to slay! Until, of course, you realize there's foundation on the neck of your crisp white shirt—the frustration is so real. In 0.5 seconds, you went from super fab to stained and drab.

Kim Kardashian knows the struggle all too well. With a love for white clothes and bronzy tan skin, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has a secret for removing makeup stains quickly and easily, and it involves shaving cream.

"Just apply to the stain and then lightly wet or wash," she shared on her app. "If the stain still won't come out, you can also use a drop of rubbing alcohol mixed with the shaving cream. The stain should lift out easily."