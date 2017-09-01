JJ Watt's History of Heroism: Why People Trusted the NFL Star Enough to Pour $15 Million Into His Houston Flood Relief Fund

When devastation strikes, the silver lining we can hope we're lucky enough to be able to point to is the surge of goodwill and instances of everyday heroism that rise in its place as people unblinkingly come together to help others in need.

Tropical Storm Harvey will ultimately be a test for government—local, state and federal—when it comes to rebuilding in Houston and other cities affected by one of the biggest natural disasters the modern United States has ever seen, but it's impossible to discount the efforts of nonprofit aid groups and, at the root of them, the individual people who give what they can—be it money, goods, services, shelter or simply a pair of able-bodied hands—to the relief effort.

Numerous celebrities, whether they hail from Texas or not, have joined forces to contribute millions of dollars so far, with Tyler Perry, Leonardo DiCaprio and Sandra Bullock among those who've each pledged $1 million. And one of the most heartwarming shows of cold, hard cash to be summoned by a celebrity's efforts is the success of the You Caring flood relief fund started by NFL star JJ Watt—which this morning crossed the $15 million mark, just a few days after he ran over his initial goal of $200,000 like a receiver mowing down an opponent on his way to the end zone.