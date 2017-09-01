How Baby Asahd Helped DJ Khaled Overcome His ''Only Fear'' of Flying

DJ Khaled has his 10-month-old son to thank for helping him conquer a lifelong fear.

The rapper and music producer hadn't flown on an airplane for 10 years until baby Asahd Tuck Khaled gave him the motivation to address his anxiety once and for all. He sat down with E! News' Sibley Scoles to open up about fatherhood and the impact Asahd has had on his life.

"That's the only fear I had in my life," DJ Khaled explained, "just being in a plane and if there's any turbulence. I just didn't feel comfortable. I had a lot of bad anxiety and he helped me overcome that."

He continued, "Anytime I was on the road, I would fly him and I would take the bus. My son's on the plane, but I'm driving [and] taking two to three days to get somewhere and I'm saying to myself, 'My son can fly. I gotta fly.'"