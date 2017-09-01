Sophia Bush Just Inspired Our Next Trip to Alaska

Here's one celeb that's not afraid to say goodbye to summer.

Actress and activist Sophia Bush has been exploring the unpolished, diverse terrain of Alaska. While summer isn't over yet, Sophia, with the help of Eddie Bauer, replaced bikinis and Bardot tops with hiking boots and thermals. With a crew of her best gals, the actress bundled up and set out to discover Alaska's wilderness—and it was nothing short of majestic.

But the Chicago P.D. star was there for more than just a chilly Alaskan adventure.

While her itinerary included paddle boarding, white-water rafting and helifishing—which doesn't mean actually fishing from an airborne helicopter, but it's still cool—there was an important educational purpose to the trip.