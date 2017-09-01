George and Amal Clooney Return to Their Wedding Destination With Their Twins

And here is where Daddy and Mommy got married...
George Clooney and Amal Clooney traveled this week with their babies Alexander and Ella to Venice, Italy, where the power couple tied the knot in 2014 in a star-studded wedding. They will celebrate their third anniversary later this month. E! News confirmed in June that the human rights attorney had given birth to the couple's first children.
"They seemed excited to bring the twins to the place where they got married," a source told E! News exclusively Friday. "They took them on a water taxi ride but kept them covered up most of the time. Amal was lugging around the huge heavy baby carrier, but she insisted she didn't need any help."
As any parent of more than one small child knows, dealing with two is no small feat.
"George and Amal have a divide-and-conquer mentality," the source told E! News. "George took Alexander and Amal took Ella on the boat and then a bus ride after that. They really wanted to do everything themselves and share the responsibilities. If Amal needed help, George stepped right up and assisted her. They were surrounded by handlers, but doing everything themselves."
On Thursday, George and Amal were photographed by themselves on a taxi boat in Venice and also at the Hotel Cipriani, where they had hosted a post-wedding lunch after their 2014 nuptials.
George is in Venice primarily for work; The crime drama film Suburbicon, which he directed, produced and co-wrote, premieres at the 2017 Venice Film Festival on Saturday. On Friday, George was photographed arriving on a taxi boat with lead actress Julianne Moore.
Splash News
The Clooneys, who live primarily in Amal's native England, have spent much of the summer in Lake Como, located almost four hours away from Venice and where George has for years maintained a villa. There, the actor and his wife were photographed a few times on dates. Her mother also joined them during their trip.
"Amal is not working, and they both have the summer off and are enjoying Lake Como," another source told E! News in July. "They are very happy to be in Italy."
"They have had a lot of friends visit and Amal's family is often around," the insider said. "There is always someone who can give a helping hand. That's given George and Amal an opportunity to be together and have some one-on-one time, too."