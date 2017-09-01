George and Amal Clooney Return to Their Wedding Destination With Their Twins

As any parent of more than one small child knows, dealing with two is no small feat.

"George and Amal have a divide-and-conquer mentality," the source told E! News. "George took Alexander and Amal took Ella on the boat and then a bus ride after that. They really wanted to do everything themselves and share the responsibilities. If Amal needed help, George stepped right up and assisted her. They were surrounded by handlers, but doing everything themselves."

On Thursday, George and Amal were photographed by themselves on a taxi boat in Venice and also at the Hotel Cipriani, where they had hosted a post-wedding lunch after their 2014 nuptials.

George is in Venice primarily for work; The crime drama film Suburbicon, which he directed, produced and co-wrote, premieres at the 2017 Venice Film Festival on Saturday. On Friday, George was photographed arriving on a taxi boat with lead actress Julianne Moore.