Victoria Beckham x Estée Lauder Was Inspired by Your City

Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/GC Images
Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/GC Images
It's the moment beauty addicts and fashion lovers have been waiting for.
When a fashion mogul partners with a world renowned beauty brand, you don't sit tight. You get your credit card out and find your way to a retailer ASAP.
Today is the day. The much-anticipated Victoria Beckham x Estée Lauder makeup collection is on sale now. The designer, who has been in the spotlight since her time with the Spice Girls (close to 20 years ago), knows how to get camera-ready and create an impactful look (hence her reign over street style). Pair her experience as a star with Estée Lauder's high-quality production, and the result is bound to be epic.
The makeup collection is comprised of smoky grays, warm bronzed hues and metallics, accented by royal blue and deep purple. The products are separated into six different looks that are inspired by a metropolitan city. "Inspired by my favorite cities in the world, this collection reflects my own personal beauty vision," Victoria said in the press release for the products' launch. The designer hopes that her makeup makes beauty lovers feel confident, no matter where they are.
With a famous family and successful fashion label, the designer is photographed all over the world. Yet, no matter where she lands, she seems to both recognize the cultural landscape and express her unique take through clothes and beauty. Oversized pantsuits, pajama-inspired ensembles, brilliant colors—her style is bold and fearless. Now, she's channeling her global attitude into beauty.
Check out Victoria's best looks and new products below!
Alo Ceballos/GC Images
"My experience in front of the camera has taught me how the right light can create the perfect skin tone and texture, and give definition to bone structure," Victoria Beckham said about her signature makeup in a press release.
Raymond Hall/GC Images
London is the British bombshell's "heart and soul." Now, you can channel the culture and edge that city has to offer by using the cool gray tones, accented by purple hues.
Victoria Beckham Estée Lauder Eye Palette includes Blanc, Noir, Gris, Bordeaux, $75
XactpiX / Splash News
In New York, "the way the light gleams off glass, concrete and steel" inspires her. The brilliant color of the eye palette paired to the softness of the nude lipstick and shimmer of the pearl-like gloss makes the aesthetic of this collection comparable to the bustling city.
Victoria Beckham Estée Lauder Eye Matte Duo in Saphir/Orange Vif, $60; Victoria Beckham Estée Lauder New York Look, $283
Article continues below
Best Images/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
The light and energy of Los Angeles shines all over the world. Yet despite its reputation for glamour, it's relatively laid-back. "Glowing skin is all you really need," she said.
Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/GC Images
The Art Deco-inspired collection includes royal blue-tones and products for warm, bronzy skin, as an ode to the city that is a "total escape" for the designer.
Victoria Beckham Estée Lauder Cheek Creme in Blond Mink, $50
TeamB / Splash News
According to the fashion stunner, in Paris, "the sophisticated style on the street is contagious." It's effortless, classic and chic, just like this selection of makeup. Even if you can't make it to the next Paris Fashion Week, she asks each customer to "lose yourself in Parisian chic."
Victoria Beckham Estée Lauder Matte Lipstick in Black Cassis, $50
Article continues below
Let fall fashion begin!
RELATED ARTICLE: So...Did Victoria Beckham Just Wear Pajamas in Public?