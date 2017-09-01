Dancing With the Stars: Everything We Know About the Season 25 Cast

It's almost time to do back to the ballroom, Dancing With the Stars fans.

And while we inch ever closer to the premiere of the landmark 25th season, the roster of celebs ready to put on their dancing shoes and fight for that mirrorball trophy is beginning to take shape. While ABC has only confirmed one cast member (Property Brothers star Drew Scott) and will not comment on or confirm casting rumors ahead of their official cast reveal on Good Morning America on September 6, sources have filled E! News in on a great deal of names. If you've had trouble keeping track of the stars who've signed on, we've got your back.

Scroll on for everything we know about the cast of Dancing With the Stars season 25!