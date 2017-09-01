Jennifer Garner Changes Her Mind and Joins Instagram: See Her Adorable First Post

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
WAGS Miami 203

The WAGS Miami Ladies Channel Their "Inner Stripper" While Visiting a Sex Shop: "What's My Stripper Name?!"

Eric Decker Jr., Eric and Jessie 301

Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker Explain How Eric Jr. Earned His Nickname: "Vivi Started It Herself!"

Steve Harwell, Smash Mouth

Smash Mouth Singer Steve Harwell Hospitalized

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Welcome to Instagram, Jennifer Garner.

On Friday, the 45-year-old actress received a verified account and posted her first post on the social network; a time lapse video showing her writing the words, "I am officially on Instagram...So please follow me because isn't that how this works..." on a white letter board.

"Xx, Jen," she added in her caption.

As of Friday morning, Garner has garnered more than 120,000 thousand followers.

Her profile pic is a photo of her from the 2016 Hollywood premiere of Miracles From Heaven. She has not published a bio.

Garner's profile includes a link to the Save the Children charity's Hurricane Harvey Children's Relief Fund crowdfunding page, aimed at raising money for the victims of the devastating storm that ravaged Houston. The actress serves as a trustee and ambassador for the group.

Photos

Jennifer Garner's Best Roles

Jennifer Garner

BlayzenPhotos /BACKGRID

Garner had previously only had a public account on Facebook, which bought Instagram in 2012.

"I have an official Facebook page. I'm not on Twitter, Instagram," she told People in 2014.

"I have a couple of reasons," she said. "One, I don't want any more guilt coming from my phone or computer. I have the hardest time answering emails, anyway, so the last thing I want to feel is indebted to my phone or computer. So it's time...And the other is, what would I Instagram that people would want to see. There is nothing I would put out that people would want to see. It's probably best to stay away. They don't want to see me and my mom friends after kindergarten drop-off."

TAGS/ Jennifer Garner , Instagram , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.