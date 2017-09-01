Smash Mouth Singer Steve Harwell Hospitalized

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images
The WAGS Miami Ladies Channel Their "Inner Stripper" While Visiting a Sex Shop: "What's My Stripper Name?!"
Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker Explain How Eric Jr. Earned His Nickname: "Vivi Started It Herself!"
Michael Tullberg/Getty Images
A Smash Mouth concert was canceled Thursday night as the band's lead singer headed to the hospital.
Steve Harwell, who's famously known as the voice behind the band's hits "All Star" and "I'm a Believer," went to the hospital last night, his manager confirmed to E! News.
According to TMZ, the star was doing a sound check with the band at New Daisy Theater in Memphis ahead of their concert when he reportedly had trouble breathing and sought treatment.
His manager told E! News it was not an emergency situation, but Harwell was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy two years ago and has been taking medication for the disease ever since. When he does not feel well, the star takes precautionary measures, especially while on the road touring.
While he was being treated at a hospital, the show did not go on. Instead, the theater later announced the cancellation to fans on Facebook, writing, "Due to an emergency illness with a member of the band, tonight's show is now cancelled."
"We are immediately working on a reschedule date," the post further read. "All currently purchased tickets will apply to the new date. If you would like a refund, please reach out to your point of purchase."
Harwell has been touring with the band all summer, performing at shows across the United States and chronicling the stops on his social media. Fortunately, his manager confirmed that the star is "just fine" and will resume the band's tour tonight with a show at the Wildey Theatre in Illinois.
As Al Canal, general manager of the theater, told E! News, "I've been in contact with the tour manager and he says the band is on the tour bus, heading this way and [we'll] see them later today."
Hey, Steve—you're an all star!
—Reporting by Holly Passalaqua