Victoria and David Beckham Post Sweet 15th Birthday Tributes to Son Romeo

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
WAGS Miami 203

The WAGS Miami Ladies Channel Their "Inner Stripper" While Visiting a Sex Shop: "What's My Stripper Name?!"

Eric Decker Jr., Eric and Jessie 301

Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker Explain How Eric Jr. Earned His Nickname: "Vivi Started It Herself!"

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner Changes Her Mind and Joins Instagram: See Her Adorable First Post

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Victoria Beckham, Romeo Beckham

Instagram

Happy birthday, Romeo Beckham!

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham's second child turned 15 Friday and received sweet birthday tributes from his famous parents.

Victoria shared on Instagram a photo of herself cuddling Romeo.

"Kisses Birthday boy! We all love you so, so much Romeo," she wrote. "15 today!!!! Xxxx."

David posted a pic of him and Romeo hiking near a cliff in what appears to be Los Angeles, where the family lived when the soccer stud played for the Los Angeles Galaxy team.

"Happy 15th Birthday big boy.... Fine young man growing up to be a fine young gentleman but has only beaten his dad at tennis just the once so far but maybe now he is 15 that's gonna change..." he wrote. "Happy Birthday big boy we love you...@romeobeckham @victoriabeckham ❤️."

Photos

Victoria Beckham's Street Style

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

The two are also parents to sons Brooklyn Beckham, 18, and Cruz Beckham, 12, and daughter Harper Beckham, 6.

Victoria and David are known for their sweet public birthday tributes to their loved ones. They had shared cute ones for Brooklyn on his 18th birthday in March. They posted photo montages of their son as a baby and even included an ultrasound image of Brooklyn as a fetus.

Brooklyn recently moved to New York City to study photography. Brooklyn is an avid photographer and recently published a book, Brooklyn Beckham: What I See

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

He also posted on his own Instagram page a sweet birthday tribute to his little bro.

"Happy birthday this one of the best brothers ever x I love you so much @romeobeckham," he wrote, alongside a photo of the two.

TAGS/ Romeo Beckham , David Beckham , Victoria Beckham , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Birthdays
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.