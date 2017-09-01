Victoria and David Beckham Post Sweet 15th Birthday Tributes to Son Romeo

Happy birthday, Romeo Beckham!

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham's second child turned 15 Friday and received sweet birthday tributes from his famous parents.

Victoria shared on Instagram a photo of herself cuddling Romeo.

"Kisses Birthday boy! We all love you so, so much Romeo," she wrote. "15 today!!!! Xxxx."

David posted a pic of him and Romeo hiking near a cliff in what appears to be Los Angeles, where the family lived when the soccer stud played for the Los Angeles Galaxy team.

"Happy 15th Birthday big boy.... Fine young man growing up to be a fine young gentleman but has only beaten his dad at tennis just the once so far but maybe now he is 15 that's gonna change..." he wrote. "Happy Birthday big boy we love you...@romeobeckham @victoriabeckham ❤️."