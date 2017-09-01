Sam Smith Teases New Music Release With Mysterious Billboard

When it comes to new music from Sam Smith, the writing's on the wall—er—on the billboard.
While the Grammy Award winner has been largely out of the spotlight for the last year, a new very public sign popped up on Friday indicating something will be making its debut in just a matter of days.
The 25-year-old teased his more than 7 million fans early Friday morning with a snap of a billboard with his name and face on it along with the September 8 date and Spotify logo. "Morning London x," he cheekily captioned the photo, sending followers into a spiral of excitement.
"I CANNOT WAIT A SINGLE MORE MINUTE OH GOD I'M SO IMPATIENT," one fan enthusiastically commented. "SO EXCITED I COULD CRY," another wrote.
Smith hinted at new music on the way less than 24 hours earlier when he shared a special note to his fans. "Thank you for being so patient and for letting me have the past year to really escape into my mind & write music so freely. I feel so rejuvenated and have so many stories I can't wait to tell you," he penned.
"The wait is so nearly over," the letter continued. "Something is coming very very very soon. I am scared & excited at the same time. I've poured my soul and heart into this record."
He clearly wasn't kidding about that "very very very soon" part. After all, September 8 is just a week away!
While it's almost certain the date marks the release of a new Sam Smith serenade—or perhaps several—it's all just a matter of playing the waiting game now.