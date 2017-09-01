Tyler Perry Defends Joel Osteen While Pledging to Donate $1 Million to Hurricane Harvey Efforts

Tyler Perry is opening his wallet for the victims of Hurricane Harvey while supporting a famous—and recently scrutinized—friend.

The actor and filmmaker took to Facebook late Thursday with a video message to fans and followers, announcing a pledge to donate $1 million to support those suffering from the effects of the deadly hurricane that destroyed southeastern Texas this week. As a source told E! News, "As someone who is from New Orleans and was involved in helping those affected by Katrina, he knows all too well how this affects everyday lives and he wanted to do something to give back."

He began his announcement by defending Pastor Joel Osteen, who came under fire days ago when he was accused of closing his 16,800-person-capacity Lakewood Church to victims in the area. Osteen has since denounced the allegations, saying on NBC's Today that the church doors "have always been open," but that it had also been physically inaccessible at a time because of the flooding.