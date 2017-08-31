True Detective Season 3 Is Officially Official and We Even Have a Setting

  • By
  • &

by Lauren Piester |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Barbara Corcoran, Victoria Arlen, Derek Fisher

Dancing With the Stars: Derek Fisher, Paralympic Swimmer Victoria Arlen and Shark Tank Star Join Season 25

Sean Spicer

Sean Spicer Says Goodbye: Remembering the Best SNL Impersonations

Frankie Muniz, Jordan Fisher, DWTS

Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz Are Dancing With the Stars Season 25's Latest Competitors

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Mahershala Ali, GQ

Peggy Sirota/GQ

Season three of True Detective is finally a go.

After months of speculation and even a time when there was a star but not yet an official show, another installment of True Detective is officially in the works, written largely by creator Nic Pizzolatto with some input from Deadwood creator David Milch

Mahershala Ali will star as Wayne Hays, a state police detective from Northwest Arkansas, in a story about a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods, meaning we might be heading back to the season one format of skipping through time.

No other cast members have been announced, but we would love your casting suggestions in the comments below!

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

Matthew McConaughey, True Detective

HBO

The series has been basically put on hold since the second season, which starred Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Taylor Kitsch, and Vince Vaughn received less than stellar reviews in 2015, but was never officially canceled. During HBO's summer TCA press tour, Bloys revealed that Pizzolatto had written five "terrific" scripts, and the network was just searching for the right director before greenlighting this third season. Apparently, Jeremy Saulnier was that director. 

"Nic has written truly remarkable scripts. With his ambitious vision and Mahershala Ali and Jeremy Saulnier aboard, we are excited to embark on the next installment of True Detective," said HBO programming president Casey Bloys in a statement. 

"I'm tremendously thrilled to be working with artists at the level of Mahershala and Jeremy," said Pizzolatto. "I hope the material can do justice to their talents, and we're all very excited to tell this story."

Give us your casting dreams in the comments! 

True Detective will likely return to HBO in 2018. 

TAGS/ True Detective , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.