True Detective Season 3 Is Officially Official and We Even Have a Setting

Season three of True Detective is finally a go.

After months of speculation and even a time when there was a star but not yet an official show, another installment of True Detective is officially in the works, written largely by creator Nic Pizzolatto with some input from Deadwood creator David Milch.

Mahershala Ali will star as Wayne Hays, a state police detective from Northwest Arkansas, in a story about a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods, meaning we might be heading back to the season one format of skipping through time.

