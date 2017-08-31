Michael Nance From The Bachelorette Died From "Multiple Drug Toxicity": Report

The cause of the recent death of former The Bachelorette contestant Michael Nance has been revealed.

According to Us Weekly, the 31-year-old reality star and musician, known as "Music Mike," died from "multiple drug toxicity" and his death was ruled an accident. Heroin, cocaine, Clonazepam (a sedative) and Gabapentin (an anticonvulsant) were all found in his system, according to the report, which was released last week. It also stated Nance had a history of opiate abuse and anxiety.

Nance was found dead this past May in a residence in Austin in his native Texas.

Nance is survived by his parents, J.E., Jr. and Tommye, brother Trey, sister Misty Nance, five nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and his dog, Mia.