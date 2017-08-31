Everything We Know About Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin's Relationship

Rich Polk/FilmMagic, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Rich Polk/FilmMagic, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Is something going on between Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin?
The supermodel and NBA star stepped out Wednesday night for what a source describes to E! News as a "double date" with Kendall's bestie Hailey Baldwin and fellow basketball pro Chandler Parsons.
Jenner, 21, and Griffin, 28, arrived at Craig's in Los Angeles together at around 9:30 p.m., where they were seated at a private booth in the rear of the restaurant. Our insider says it was "definitely more than just a friendly outing because the girls were seated close to their men."
But aside from sitting next to each other, the eyewitness says Kenny and Blake weren't "overly affectionate and didn't show a lot of PDA" save for a brief moment when the athlete wrapped his arm around her shoulder.
The source explains, "You could tell Blake was more into Kendall by the way he was staring and smiling at her. He looked very into her."
As the foursome indulged in pizza and pasta, we're told there were plenty of laughs going around and everyone appeared to be having fun. "The boys were definitely loving being with the girls," our insider shares, who also said Kendall and Hailey acted "more nonchalant" than their dinner dates.
"Hailey was loving the attention from Chandler but it didn't seem like they were an actual couple," the eyewitness adds.
From there, Kendall and Blake hopped in a car—where they were spotted "cuddling in the backseat"—and continued their evening at the Nightingale Plaza club with a small group of friends. The party concluded around 2 a.m., and E! News has learned the rumored couple also left together.
Pierre Suu/GC Images
They've yet to comment on their relationship status publicly, but Kendall and Blake's date night concludes a string of outings over the past few weeks.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was last romantically linked to A$AP Rocky, but as a separate source tells E! News, Jenner hasn't been photographed with the rapper in some time and the pair is typically "inseparable."
When her romance with A$AP was still fresh, a source told E! News that while Jenner is "open" to the idea of dating him exclusively, she "is seeing a few people" at the moment.
"They've been on and off for close to a year but have been hanging out with each other more lately," the source added. "She likes him, and he likes her."
Do you ship Kendall and Blake as Hollywood's latest and greatest It couple? Let us know in the comments!
