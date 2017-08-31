This Is How Shakira Is Getting Ready for Her El Dorado World Tour

Let's get one thing straight, Shakira doesn't play when it comes to her fitness!

The 40-year-old singer is getting ready to go on her El Dorado World Tour, and for the first time, she'll be taking her two sons with her.

In the first video that the Colombian beauty shared, she's working on her famous abs while her coach cheers her on. "Getting ready for the tour! Trying to get in shape," she captioned the post.