15 Unbelievable Bachelor Nation Job Descriptions and Their Actual Professions

Aspiring dolphin trainers, whabooms and chicken enthusiasts, oh my!

Whether it's a contestant's preference to keep their professional life separate from reality TV stardom or a producer's decision to up the gimmick factor, The Bachelor and The Bachelorette has seen its fair share of wacky job professions over the years.

While being dubbed a "dog lover" or "free spirit" is a kinder way to conceal possible unemployment, some Bachelor Nation members have literally opted out of telling their potential fiancé they're a real life doctor (!!) in favor of the "tickle monster" title. (Luckily, Jonathan Treece has come clean about his impressive career on this season of Bachelor in Paradise.)

Bachelor Nation Job Descriptions vs. LinkedIn Job Descriptions

Then there are suitors like Lucas "Whaboom" Yancey, whose fame-seeking shtick during Rachel Lindsay's season earned him the boot early on.

Whaboom went all out in representing his so-called job title, and as host Chris Harrisonexplained, "It's a lifestyle. It's an essence. It's who he is. It's a noun, it's a verb, it's an adverb... like, you can be Whaboom and you can be Whaboomed and you can Whaboom and you can call somebody a Whaboom." 

So in the name of journalism, we rounded up 15 of the most ridiculous Bachelor Nation job titles and tracked down the contestant's actual professions. Check it below!

The Bachelorette, season 13, Lucas

ABC

Lucas Yancey

Season: Rachel Lindsay's 

Bachelor Nation Description: Whaboom

Actual Job Description: Actor/Writer/Producer

The Bachelor, Alexis W.

ABC

Alexis Waters

Season: Nick Viall's

Bachelor Nation Job Description: Aspiring dolphin trainer

Actual Job Description: Social media influencer

The Bachelorette, Season 13, Jonathan

ABC

Jonathan Treece

Season: Rachel Lindsay's

Bachelor Nation Job Description: Tickle monster

Actual Job Description: Doctor

The Bachelor, Lucy Aragon

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Lucy Aragon

Season: Juan Pablo's

Bachelor Nation Job Description: Free spirit

Actual Job Description: According to her Twitter bio, "Adventurer. Burner. Fun haver. Giver of 0 f--ks." 

The Bachelorette, Andi Dorkman, JJ

ABC/Rick Rowell

JJ O'Brien

Season: Andi Dorfman's

Bachelor Nation Description: Pantsapreneur

Actual Job Description: General Manager at PAX Labs (A vaporization technology company)

Tiara, The Bachelor

ABC

Tiara Soleim

Season: Ben Higgins'

Bachelor Nation Job Description: Chicken enthusiast

Actual Job Description: Dental assistant

The Twins: Happily Ever After?, The Bachelor, Emily Ferguson, Haley Ferguson

Freeform

Emily & Haley Ferguson

Season: Ben Higgins'

Bachelor Nation Job Description: Twins

Actual Job Description: Lifestyle bloggers and social media influencers

Daniel, The Bachelorette

ABC

Daniel Maguire

Season: JoJo Fletcher's

Bachelor Nation Description: Canadian

Actual Job Description: Personal trainer

The Bachelor, Christen

ABC

Christen Whitney

Season: Nick Viall's

Bachelor Nation Description: Scallop fingers

Actual Job Description: Sales specialist at European Wax Center

Brandon, The Bachelorette

ABC

Brandon Howell

Season: JoJo Fletcher's

Bachelor Nation Job Description: Hipster

Actual Job Description: Actor

Tara, The Bachelor, Season 19

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Tara Eddings

Season: Chris Soules'

Bachelor Nation Description: Sport fishing enthusiast

Actual Job Description: Partnership manager for USPI

The Bachelorette, season 13, Matthew

ABC

Matt Munson

Season: Rachel Lindsay's 

Bachelor Nation Description: Penguin

Actual Job Description: Construction sales rep

Brittany, The Bachelor, Season 19

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Brittany Fetkin

Season: Chris Soules'

Bachelor Nation Description: WWE Diva in-training

Actual Job Description: Founder of OAKDate app

The Bachelorette, Shawn E.

ABC

Shawn Evans

Season: Kaitlyn Bristowe's

Bachelor Nation Description: Amateur sex coach

Actual Job Description: Realtor

The Bachelor, Kelly Travis

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Kelly Travis

Season: Juan Pablo's 

Bachelor Nation Description: Dog lover

Actual Job Description: Business developer 

