11 Back to School Movies to Get You Excited About the Upcoming School Year

It's officially September and that means, for some of you, school is back in session!

Whether you're a parent dropping your teenager off on his or her first day of high school or a college student attending your first full week of lectures, it's certainly an exciting time of year.

From fall football games and rallies to studying late in the library to acing tests and dancing the night away at homecoming, the year will undoubtedly be filled with new opportunities...despite how upset you may be that summer has come to an end.