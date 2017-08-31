Hot Hollywood Couples: Are Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Still Going Strong?

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Botched 412, Terry Dubrow

Botched Recap: Dr. Terry Dubrow Uses Leeches to Suck Blood From Actress Tawny Kitaen's Nipples!

Shakira, Instagram

This Is How Shakira Is Getting Ready for Her El Dorado World Tour

Alexis Waters, Instagram

15 Unbelievable Bachelor Nation Job Descriptions and Their Actual Professions

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Is it hot in here or is it just them?!

Hollywood has been feeling the love lately and just in time to cuddle up for those crisp fall days. Everyone from Jennifer Lawrence to Taylor Swift are getting serious with their romances and we've got all the details. 

Taylor and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn have been keeping things pretty low-key, but the two are apparently very happy together. "They seem to be on the same page," a source revealed to People magazine. "Joe is getting to know Taylor's parents and everyone likes him. He is very supportive of her work."

Photos

Sandra Bullock's Romantic History

They're not the only two with love on the brain. Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz have been married for two years and for her 45th birthday the musician posted the sweetest message on Instagram. Plus, has Sandra Bullock found Mr. Right? 

Watch the clip above for all the details! 

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Jennifer Lawrence , Sandra Bullock , Joe Alwyn , Taylor Swift , Benji Madden , Cameron Diaz , Top Stories , Couples
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.