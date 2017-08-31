Dancing With the Stars: Derek Fisher, Paralympic Swimmer Victoria Arlen and Shark Tank Star Join Season 25

Dancing With the Stars has found three more of its season 25 stars.

Former NBA star Derek Fisher, Shark Tank shark Barbara Corcoran and former Paralympic swimmer Victoria Arlen are set to join the cast for the upcoming season when it premieres on Monday, Sept. 18, sources tell E! News.

ABC does not comment or confirm casting rumors ahead of the official cast reveal on Good Morning America on Sept. 6, but Property Brothers star Drew Scott was officially announced as the first star on Wednesday.

Back in June, Derek, a former Lakers champion and the ex-head coach of the New York Knicks, was arrested on suspicion of DUI charges in California after flipping his car while driving on the freeway with his girlfriend, Basketball Wives star Gloria Govan.