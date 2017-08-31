Bachelor in Paradise's Derek Peth and Taylor Nolan Are Engaged: All the Details on Her Engagement Ring

ABC/Instagram
Love is alive and well down in Paradise.
As viewers continue to witness connections (and some breakups) this season on ABC's Bachelor in Paradise, one couple has decided to take a huge step in their relationship.
E! News can confirm that Derek Peth proposed to Taylor Nolan during Wednesday's filming of Bachelor in Paradise's aftershow.
While details remain tight-lip for now, E! News has learned that Derek presented his leading lady with a Neil Lane ring valued at more than $60,000.
The bling includes over three carats of diamonds, platinum setting and a pave diamond band. And yes, we can't wait to see it too.
Ever since Bachelor in Paradise kicked off a brand-new season, fans immediately witnessed a connection between Derek and Taylor. After enjoying their first date in Mexico, both parties couldn't help but express the feelings they were developing.
"In Bachelor world, I never felt like I was the person that was desired but I like that I'm desired by the person that I desire," Taylor shared. "I like you so much."
Derek added, "Every time I'm with Taylor I just feel really happy. I keep smiling and I'm really giggly and like a school boy again who likes a girl."
And while the pair experienced a brief fight on this past Tuesday's episode, both Derek and Taylor quickly moved past the drama and grew closer than ever.
"If things keep going with Derek the way that they've been going, there's a possibility for love," Taylor shared in a previous episode. "Derek is boyfriend material and I'm ready to see where things go with him moving forward."
Is it too soon to start wedding planning? Congratulations you two!
Bachelor in Paradise airs Monday and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. only on ABC. And watch Bachelor in Paradise's finale and aftershow airing Monday, September 11 at 8 p.m. on ABC.