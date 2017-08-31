Bachelor in Paradise's Derek Peth and Taylor Nolan Are Engaged: All the Details on Her Engagement Ring

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Alexis Waters, Instagram

15 Unbelievable Bachelor Nation Job Descriptions and Their Actual Professions

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

Hot Hollywood Couples: Are Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Still Going Strong?

Barbara Corcoran, Victoria Arlen, Derek Fisher

Dancing With the Stars: Derek Fisher, Paralympic Swimmer Victoria Arlen and Shark Tank Star Join Season 25

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Derek Peth, Taylor Nolan

ABC/Instagram

Love is alive and well down in Paradise.

As viewers continue to witness connections (and some breakups) this season on ABC's Bachelor in Paradise, one couple has decided to take a huge step in their relationship.

E! News can confirm that Derek Peth proposed to Taylor Nolan during Wednesday's filming of Bachelor in Paradise's aftershow.

While details remain tight-lip for now, E! News has learned that Derek presented his leading lady with a Neil Lane ring valued at more than $60,000.

The bling includes over three carats of diamonds, platinum setting and a pave diamond band. And yes, we can't wait to see it too.

Photos

Bachelor in Paradise's Most Scandalous Moments

Ever since Bachelor in Paradise kicked off a brand-new season, fans immediately witnessed a connection between Derek and Taylor. After enjoying their first date in Mexico, both parties couldn't help but express the feelings they were developing.

"In Bachelor world, I never felt like I was the person that was desired but I like that I'm desired by the person that I desire," Taylor shared. "I like you so much."

Derek added, "Every time I'm with Taylor I just feel really happy. I keep smiling and I'm really giggly and like a school boy again who likes a girl."

And while the pair experienced a brief fight on this past Tuesday's episode, both Derek and Taylor quickly moved past the drama and grew closer than ever.

"If things keep going with Derek the way that they've been going, there's a possibility for love," Taylor shared in a previous episode. "Derek is boyfriend material and I'm ready to see where things go with him moving forward."

Is it too soon to start wedding planning? Congratulations you two!

Bachelor in Paradise airs Monday and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. only on ABC. And watch Bachelor in Paradise's finale and aftershow airing Monday, September 11 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

TAGS/ Bachelor in Paradise , Engagements , Couples , Reality TV , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.