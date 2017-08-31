President Donald Trump to Donate $1 Million to Hurricane Harvey Efforts

President Donald Trump will donate $1 million of his own money to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders announced the news at a briefing to reporters Thursday, days after record flooding from the storm in Houston killed at least 35 people and drove tens of thousands out of their homes.

"I am happy to tell you that [Trump] would like to join in the efforts that a lot of the people that we have seen across this country do. He's pledging $1 million of personal money to the fund," Sanders told White House reporters.

"And he's actually asked that I check with the folks in this room, since you are very good at research and have been doing a lot of reporting into the groups and organizations that are best and most effective in helping and providing aid and he'd love some suggestions from the folks here and I'd be happy to take those if any of you have them," she said.

"Thank you to all of the brave first responders and volunteers from around the United States helping with the ongoing rescue and relief efforts in Texas," the president tweeted Thursday.