Zara, of All Places, Has the Best Hair Trick

The Zara accessories page didn't seem like a place for beauty inspiration...until today.
While perusing the site for fall accessories, we stumbled upon a hidden gem: the scarf-wrapped ponytail. The brand transformed the timeless accessory into a trend worthy of the runway. Wrapped around a ponytail, the silk scarf actually looks cool and effortless, like the next It Girl hair trend. And, we're sure that it will catch on, as it turns any basic ponytail into a stop-and-stare look, without requiring much time or effort—a fashion lover's dream.
We're sure to see this style once New York Fashion Week kicks off. In the meantime, get ahead of the trend and recreate the look! You'll want to start with a monotoned or two-toned ensemble and grab a multi-colored or patterned scarf (if you really want your ponytail to standout). Then, follow the steps below!
Step 1: Fold a square-shaped scarf in half, bring diagonal ends together, resulting in a triangle.
Step 2: From the top of the triangle, fold the cloth over in two or three inch portions. After four or five folds, you'll be left for a long line.
Step 3: Create a ponytail and secure it with a headband.
Step 4: Wrap one of the ends of the scarf around the base of the ponytail and secure with a bobby pin.
Step 5: Twist your hair and the scarf together.
Step 6: Secure the end with a hair band.
Step 7: Wrap the remainder of the scarf around end of the ponytail, then tuck the end into the hair band.
Need a scarf? Check out of favorites below!
Striped Scarf, $12.90
Woven Scarf, $12.99
Article continues below
Silk Bandana, $35
Skinny Silk Scarf, Now $19.99
Article continues below
Silk Cheetah Print Scarf, Now $59.99
Leclaire Silk Scarf, $141
Article continues below
Street style-worthy hair has never been more simple.
Model's scarf: Zara Floral Print Scarf, $12.90
RELATED ARTICLE: How to Create a Celeb-Status Ponytail