Zara, of All Places, Has the Best Hair Trick

Step 1: Fold a square-shaped scarf in half, bring diagonal ends together, resulting in a triangle.

Step 2: From the top of the triangle, fold the cloth over in two or three inch portions. After four or five folds, you'll be left for a long line.

Step 3: Create a ponytail and secure it with a headband.

Step 4: Wrap one of the ends of the scarf around the base of the ponytail and secure with a bobby pin.

Step 5: Twist your hair and the scarf together.

Step 6: Secure the end with a hair band.

Step 7: Wrap the remainder of the scarf around end of the ponytail, then tuck the end into the hair band.

Need a scarf? Check out of favorites below!