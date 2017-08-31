Justin Bieber Reaches 100 Million Twitter Followers: A History of His Most Controversial and Ridiculous Tweets

Justin Bieber loves Twitter. Like really loves Twitter.

Over the years, it's become the pop star's go-to social media platform for sounding off on any and all topics that come to his mind. Seriously, if you've ever wondered what's going on in Justin's head all day, just scroll back to 2009 when he first joined Twitter. It's a bit odd, sometimes confusing but mostly hilarious all at the same time.

And today, the "What Do You Mean?" singer hit 100 million Twitter followers, making him the second most followed person behind Katy Perry. (She's got 103 million.) Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Lady Gaga round out the top five with 85.5 million, 76.9 million and 69.5 million, respectively.