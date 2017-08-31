Ashley Tisdale Is Making PVC Leggings a Thing

ESC: Ashley Tisdale

Clint Brewer / Splash News

It may not feel like it quite yet, but it's officially leggings season.

(We'll wait while your pure excitement settles down.)

In most of the country, it's still hot or humid, but celebs like Ashley Tisdale are already ahead of the cool-weather curve. Not only did the High School Musical alum sport the trend with a causal black tank and sneakers for one effortless athleisure look, but she put a different spin on the much-loved fall style, opting for a PVC-like sheen.

There's a latex-looking finish on Ashley's pants, which gives it a fresher, feminine feel than your matte or motorcycle iterations. They are almost retro, resembling the workout materials popular during the heyday of Olivia Newton-John's "Physical." And, as we all know, everything from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s are back.

How do you modernize this look? Like Ashley, pair your leggings with a non-shiny material, like a simple tank or crop top. Let the leggings do all the talking, and add statement-making accessories, like a print bag or oversize sunglasses, to enhance your shine.  

ESC: Best Dressed, Jasmine Tookes

Gotham/GC Images

Jasmine Tookes

Ashley Tisdale and the Victoria's Secret angel aren't the only ones who can get into the shiny leather trend this fall. You can find a pair of PVC-looking pants at any price. 

ESC: Leggings

Boohoo

Sofi Super Shiny Wet Look Leggings, Was $12, Now $6

ESC: Leggings

H&M

Leggings, $24.99

ESC: Leggings

Topshop

PETITE Wet-Look Leggings, $35

ESC: Leggings

Spanx

Faux Leather Leggings, $98

ESC: Leggings

Blank NYC

Leggings, $98

ESC: Leggings

Koral

Lustrous High Waist Leggings, $88

ESC: Leggings

Wolford

Estella Faux-Leather Leggings, Black, $425

ESC: Leggings

Helmet

Leather Leggings, $920

ESC: Leggings

J Brand

L8001 Super-Skinny Mid-rise Leather Leggings, $995

Do you dare to wear PVC-looking leggings?

RELATED ARTICLE: Anna Kendrick Swaps Neutral Heels for This Unexpected Color

