Inside Sandra Bullock's "Normal Life" With Her Kids and Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock may be an Oscar winner and A-lister, but she's not a typical celebrity.
When she's not filming, the notoriously private star, who doesn't have public social media accounts, prefers to spend her time away from the spotlight with her loved ones—namely her children and boyfriend Bryan Randall. Bullock is the adoptive mother of son Louis, 7, and daughter Laila, 5.
"Sandy leads a normal life and really separates herself from the Hollywood hype when she is not promoting a movie or shooting a film," a source told E! News exclusively. "One of her favorite things to do is stay home with her kids and Bryan."
Clint Brewer/TC/Splash News
"Home" is a variable term. Bullock owns several, including a Victorian mansion in the Garden District of New Orleans, an oceanfront house in Georgia, two houses in Los Angeles, a New York City townhouse and several properties in Austin, Texas, according to Variety.
Bullock and her boyfriend, a photographer, have been together for about two years and live together with her kids.
"Bryan is not only her partner but also her best friend," the source said. "They have a very down-to-earth relationship. He won't ever be that dude that wants the spotlight or walks the red carpet. Bryan is just really supportive of Sandy. They seem like they've been together forever when you're in their presence."
Bullock and Randall have been photographed together a few times over the years. In April, they were snapped exiting a Whole Foods together during a trip to Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Bullock has not talked publicly about their relationship. She has occasionally opened up about her kids.
Is she looking to expand her family? Not anytime soon, the source says, adding, "Bryan and Sandy are pretty cool with their full house but Sandy has this crazy heart that if she wants to do something for a child she will."
A second source told E! News that Randall has "stepped into the Dad role perfectly and is everything to Louis and Laila."
"He is very supportive of the kids, but also of everything that Sandy does," the source said. "He's involved with their school work, he goes to all of the kids birthday parties and he is always by Sandy's side with whatever she needs. They have built a great life together and the kids are the centerpiece."
What about remarrying? Bullock was last married to Jesse James, who she divorced in 2010 after his cheating scandal.
Another insider had told E! News in December that Bullock and Randall have discussed marriage but are in no rush to tie the knot.
The second source said Bullock has not mentioned getting married again, adding that she and Randall "are the type of couple where you assume they already are married."
"He's always around and a true partner," the source said.
The first source told E! News that if they did wed, the wedding "would likely be extremely small and intimate."
"She has a few close Hollywood friends but not many," the source said. "She keeps those worlds separate."
Bullock recently made headlines for donating $1 million to the American Red Cross to help with their Hurricane Harvey flood relief efforts.
"She has always been very involved in helping the community, especially in NOLA," the first source said. "She lends her hand out whenever she can and when it's the right cause. She is filled with love and is very giving."