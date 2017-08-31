Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz Are Dancing With the Stars Season 25's Latest Competitors

Please welcome two more Dancing With the Stars competitors to your TV screens this fall.

The official line-up of celebrities won't be announced until Sept. 6, sources tell E! News that Jordan Fisher and Frankie Munizare set to compete in season 25 when it premieres on Monday, Sept. 18.

Jordan, 23, is a singer and actor who appeared in Disney Channel's Teen Beach Movie franchise before becoming the breakout star of Fox's Grease Live in 2016. He most recently performed on Broadway in Hamilton, and has over one million followers on Instagram.

Frankie, 31, is best known for playing Malcolm on Fox's hit sitcom Malcolm in the Middle for six years, becoming one of Hollywood's most bankable teen stars, before putting his career on hold to become a race car driver. He's set to appear as a guest star on AMC's Preacher in season two. 

Our sources are hearing Jordan is paired with Lindsay Arnold, while Frankie is competing with Witney Carson.  

The duo joins Property Brothers star Drew Scott, who was officially revealed as the first contestant on Good Morning America on Wednesday, in the ballroom.  He will be paired with Emma Slater, who won last season with NFL star Rashad Jennings

While ABC doesn't comment or confirm any casting rumors, E! News has also learned that married couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey will compete against each other this season, along with E! reality star and WWE personality Nikki Bella

Plus, in a fun twist, the show will be pitting married couple vs. married couple, as sources tell us that the 98 Degrees singer, whose brother Drew Lachey won season two, is set to dance with Peta Murgatroyd, while Vanessa will dance with Maksim Chmerkovskiy. Peta and Maks got married in July after welcoming their first child, Shai, in January.

The pros joining Peta, Maks and Emma back in the ballroom for season 25? Mark Ballas, who is set to return after taking three seasons off, Val Chmerkovskiy, Emma Slater, Lindsay Arnold,Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev, Keo Motsepe, Gleb Savchenko, Sharna Burgess, and Alan Bersten.

The full celebrity cast, and celeb-pro pairings, will be officially announced on Good Morning America on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 18 on ABC.

