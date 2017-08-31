Matt Damon, Octavia Spencer, Amanda Seyfried and More Attend the 2017 Venice Film Festival

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre |

Octavia Spencer, Venice Film Festival 2017

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The 2017 Venice Film Festival is bringing Hollywood's stars to Italy for the premieres of their latest films. The 74th international festival is being held at Sala Grande.

Matt Damon and Kristen Wiig attended the festival Wednesday to promote the movie Downsizing, a science fiction film featuring other notable actors like Christoph Waltz, Jason Sudeikis and Hong Chau. Wiig wore a glitzy, pink Zuhair Murad gown to the red carpet for the screening. 

Amanda Seyfriedand Ethan Hawke were also at the festival for the screening of their film First Reformed, which is being presented in competition. For the red carpet, Seyfried wore a black dress with a colorful bodice and semi-sheer details and sported a wavy ponytail. Hawke opted for a navy suit. 

Rebecca Hall, a jury member, also attended the screening wearing a flowing gown and carrying a gold clutch. 

Photos

2016 Venice Film Festival: Star Sightings

But these weren't the only stars to make an appearance.

Octavia Spencer attended the festival, as well, to promote the film The Shape of Water. The film was directed by Pan's Labyrinth's Guillermo del Toro and is set to debut this fall. Spencer wore a blue and semi-sheer dress.

For pictures of the celebrity sightings, check out the gallery:

Rebecca Hall, Venice Film Festival 2017

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Image

Rebecca Hall

The British actress looked gorgeous in her Prada gown at the First Reformed screening.

Amanda Seyfried, Venice Film Festival 2017

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP/Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried

The actress (in Alexander McQueen) posed at the premiere of First Reformed.

Kristen Wiig, Venice Film Festival 2017

Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage

Kristen Wiig

The actress (Zuhair Murad) looked pretty in pink while attending the festival for Downsizing

Octavia Spencer, Venice Film Festival 2017

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Octavia Spencer

The Oscar winner (in Tadashi Shoji) smiled from ear to ear while promoting The Shape of Water

Matt Damon, Venice Film Festival 2017

Mark Milan/GC Images

Matt Damon

The Downsizing star gave a wave.

Ethan Hawke, Venice Film Festival 2017

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Ethan Hawke

The First Reformed actor looked dapper in his suit jacket.

Izabel Goulart, Venice Film Festival 2017

Mark Milan/GC Images

Izabel Goulart

The mega model (in Alberta Ferretti) blew a kiss.

Other movies in competition this year include Mother!, Suburbicon and Human Flow.

