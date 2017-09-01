Kylie Jenner Realizes She's "Terrified" of Butterflies: "It's Literally a Bug"

Kylie Jenner has a love-hate relationship with butterflies.
On Sunday's new Life of Kylie, the 20-year-old makeup mogul and her BFF Jordyn Woods are in London and decided to visit a local zoo. It's all good and fun until the squad enters a butterfly sanctuary.
"I'm scared if one lands on me!" A freaked out Kylie screams as Jordyn laughs.
A zoo worker tries to reassure Kylie they're harmless, but it's no use. Kylie's fear is strange given that she sorta likes them.
"Butterflies are just part of the secrets of Kylie," she later explains. "It's kind of just ironic because I'm terrified, terrified of butterflies. All butterflies. This is how I think of them: cut the wings off and if you just look at their bodies, they're not that pretty. It's literally a bug."
Very true.
Jordyn asks, "How could you be scared of something so beautiful?" but to no avail.
Watch Kylie freak out in the hilarious clip above!
