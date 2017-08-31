Botched Recap: Dr. Terry Dubrow Uses Leeches to Suck Blood From Actress Tawny Kitaen's Nipples!

Dr. Terry Dubrow is out for blood!

The plastic surgeon's skills and expertise are almost unmatched, but '80s music video star and sex symbol Tawny Kitaen was still shocked when he decided to use medicinal leeches on her nipples in Thursday's midseason finale of Botched.

After undergoing six previous augmentations, the actress was ready to be done with boob implants forever. Dr. Dubrow was more than willing to give Tawny her natural breasts back, but it took a little work—and that's where the bloodsuckers came in!