Thomas Rhett And Lauren Akins Are in the Running for Cutest Couple Ever

Pay close attention to Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins because they are the definition of #couplegoals.

The adorable pair met in the first grade and dated in high school, staying friends throughout adulthood. Their five-year wedding anniversary is coming up this October, and their family of two has quickly grown into a family of four.

The "Die a Happy Man" singer—a song written for Akins—and his wife adopted a daughter from Uganda in 2017. Willa Gray Akins became an older sister not long after that when her new mom gave birth to a baby girl, Ada James Akins, in August.

Check out the couple's cutest moments below:

Fun in the Sun

Thomas and Lauren spent a relaxing vacation on the beach while awaiting the arrival of their second child. "Can't believe we will have a new born not too long from now," the singer wrote. "36 weeks pregnant and 100% smoke show."

Family of Four(th)

This adorable and patriotic photo was taken while Lauren was pregnant with their second child, quickly transforming their family of three to a family of four. She took the time to be thankful for their family dynamic, writing, "Georgia boy, Tennessee girl, Uganda cutie pie = our new all American family."  

Full of Firsts

"Thankful for this baby daddy of mine who loves me and Willa Gray so well," Lauren wrote as a tribute to Rhett on his first Father's Day. Just two months later, she gave birth to their second child, Ada James Akins.

Double Trouble

"How else do you celebrate a new single release on your birthday with your pregnant wife while in Vegas?" Thomas asked in March while holding a double-double cheeseburger from In-N-Out. The couple looked adorable as he wore an eye-catching birthday suit.

Ready for Takeoff

Who better to have by your side than your beautiful wife? The two were headed to the Grammys in February 2017, and Lauren fell asleep on her husband's shoulder as they flew there.

#TBT

In January, Thomas posted a photo to when the couple had just gotten married. His hair made him almost unrecognizable as it fell into a messy swoop—or, as he called it, "frat hair."

Good Morning Sunshines!

Nothing is cuter than a fresh face in the morning, and here are two. The love between them is almost palpable as they shared some time off together.

1...2...3...Flex!

Talk about couple goals. The fun pair posed on the beach during the summer of 2016.

Inseparable

Thomas posted the most adorable photo of himself and his wife before she headed off to Africa with the organization 147 Million Orphans. Just so we're all up to speed: they're in love, they're adorable and they're charitable. Does it get any better?

Sugar Rush

Movie dates are underrated. The cute couple went to see a "chick flick" with tons and tons of unhealthy snacks. Always living their best lives.

Graffiti Kisses

The beautiful couple took the time to be tourists while visiting Austin and posed in front of some well-placed graffiti. They shared a kiss under the wall that read, "I love you so much."

I Love (fl)U

Find yourself someone who wants to take pictures of you, even when you're at your worst. "When bae is sick," Thomas wrote as a caption to accompany the photo of his under-the-weather wife.

High School Sweethearts

The pair actually met when they were kids and dated briefly in high school, while remaining friends. Thomas posted a photo from their high school graduation as he sported some...interesting shades.

Sophomore Lovin’

Thomas shared a photo of the couple from when they were in 10th grade. Who knew they would end up married with two beautiful children years later?

Holiday Cheers

Matching anything is always adorable. Back in December 2015, the couple sipped their morning coffee out of festive matching cups.

Rhett's new single, "Life Changes," about family and how quickly and drastically your life can shift, is out today. 

"I wrote 'Life Changes' about what is going on in my life at this very exact moment—I felt like it was the perfect title track for the album," he told E! News.

