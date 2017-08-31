The Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders First Look Trailer Is Finally Here

"It wasn't a question of if they did it, it was a question of why."

So says Edie Falco in the first-look trailer for NBC's highly-anticipated Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, uber-producer Dick Wolf's first foray into anthology storytelling. The "they" she's talking about is, of course, Erik and Lyle Menendez, brothers who infamously killed their parents Kitty and Jose in 1989, becoming media sensations in the process thanks to wall-to-wall national coverage of their trial.

Despite that breathless coverage, the eight-episode drama intends to shine a light on a side of the story that the public never saw. "I thought I knew the story of the Menendez brothers," Falco, who stars as infamous defense attorney Leslie Abramson. "The further into it I looked, I realized there was so much I didn't know."