Aaron Rodgers Reflects on His Breakup From Olivia Munn: Living Out a Relationship in the Public Eye Is Difficult

When it comes to the glare of fame, Aaron Rodgers doesn't welcome it on his personal life.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback is notably quiet about his life off of the field, so when news broke of his split from actress Olivia Munn after three years of dating, fans were clamoring for any details about the downfall of one of sports' A-list pairs.

While a source told E! News they were "just on two different pages in life," don't expect the 33-year-old to go into great detail about his breakup—or really any personal matters. As he made it clear to ESPN the Magazine, the spotlight only makes it more challenging to maintain a relationship. As he explained, fame can cause "increased strain or pressure or stress associated with relationships. Friendships and dating relationships."

"When you are living out a relationship in the public eye, it's definitely...it's difficult," the athlete told the magazine. "It has some extra constraints, because you have other opinions about your relationship, how it affects your work and, you know, just some inappropriate connections."