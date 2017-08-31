Miley Cyrus Moved to Tears Over Hurricane Harvey and Donates $500,000 to Flood Relief Efforts

Miley Cyrus got emotional talking about the victims of Hurricane Harvey on an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and has pledged a hefty sum to help them.

At least 35 people have been killed in the flooding, which has driven tens of thousands from their homes and forced 32,000 people into shelter in Houston.

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ellen DeGeneres revealed that Miley said backstage she is donating $500,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

"It'll make me cry. So, I can't really- I can't really talk about it," the singer said tearfully. "I don't know why it makes me so upset. It just really makes me just really upset. So I really hope people know...my grandma's sitting here and my mom's here and I go home to my seven dogs and if I didn't have that anymore, it'd just be really hard."

"So I'm really happy to help any way that I can and I hope people understand they can put themselves in those people's shoes and just know what it feels like to have everything taken away from you," she said.