Disneyland Paris Apologizes for Banning Little Boy From ''Princess for a Day'' Experience

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Alf Clausen, The Simpsons

The Simpsons Fires Longtime Composer Alf Clausen After 27 Years

Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins, 2017 CMT Music Awards, Couples

Thomas Rhett And Lauren Akins Are in the Running for Cutest Couple Ever

Blac Chyna, Jeremy Meeks

Blac Chyna Shares Photo With "Hot Felon" Jeremy Meeks

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Disneyland Paris has apologized for barring a 3-year-old little boy from participating in their "Princess for a Day" experience.

The toddler, Noah, is obsessed with Elsa from Frozen. Thus, when his mother, Hayley McLean-Glass, heard about the "Princess for a Day" event—during which the Disneyland Hotel hosts makeovers for young girls to give them a "fairy tale transformation"—she wrote a letter to Disney asking if she could book the treat as an early Christmas present for her son.

Sadly, Disneyland Paris responded in an email and denied her the opportunity because Noah is a boy.

Photos

Stars at Disneyland & Disney World

The "sad and disappointed" mother decided to pen an open letter to Disneyland Paris following their denial, presenting an opposing side to the argument.

"If a little girl wants to be a super hero, she can be. If she wants to be a jedi, she can be," Hayley wrote. "She can be whatever she wants...just like Walt Disney himself said, 'If you can dream it you can do it!'...Unless you're a little boy who wants a Princess experience at Disneyland apparently...that you CAN'T do!"

Noah, Disneyland Paris, Princess for a Day

YouTube

She also told ITV News, "I was so angry, I literally couldn't stop shaking for half an hour afterwards—I was just so shocked. I mean, I'm his mother and if I'm OK with him doing it, who are Disney to tell me that he can't do that?"

Disneyland Paris ended up "sincerely" apologizing to Noah and his mother and released a statement to ITV News.

"An isolated incident, the [employee's] response is not reflective of any policy or belief held here at Disneyland Paris," the statement read. "We are going to ensure this does not happen again."

The statement continued, "Of course, both boys and girls are welcome to enjoy The Princess For a Day experience in addition to all our other special activities."

TAGS/ Disney , Viral , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.