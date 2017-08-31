From Mug Shot to Model: Meet "Prison Bae" Mekhi Alante Lucky

He's trading in his mug shot for a head shot. The internet is buzzing about Mekhi Alante Lucky, a felon who just signed with the modeling agency St. Claire Modeling.

According to the Daily Mail, Lucky—a 20-year-old man from North Carolina—was arrested in April 2016 for speeding and driving a stolen vehicle and had been arrested five times between then and December 2016 for more charges, including alleged assault on a woman, alleged breaking and entering and resisting an officer and two misdemeanor violations of his parole.

However, it was Lucky's most recent mug shot that went viral and landed him a modeling contract. He also received a new nickname from the social sphere: "Prison Bae."