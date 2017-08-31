Benji Madden Posts Sweetest Birthday Message for Cameron Diaz: "I Am the Luckiest Guy Alive"

If you think that's adorable, just wait until you hear the story of how they met. On Andy Cohen's Radio Andy show, Diaz said that she knew Madden's sister-in-law Nicole Richie and his brother Joel Madden; however, she hadn't formally met her hubby-to-be—although, he had certainly made an impression during their first encounter.

"He's hot," she said. "How come I didn't know this before? We had never been in the same circle."

It wasn't until she had the whole crew over for a dinner party that Diaz was able to confirm Madden's hotness and know that he was the one."