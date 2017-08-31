Chloe Green Denies Engagement to "Hot Felon" Jeremy Meeks

The couple has had quite the scandalous beginning considering Meeks was still married when he was spotted making out with the Topshop heiress on a yacht near Turkey in early July.

It wasn't long before the viral photos caught the attention of Melissa Meeks, his wife, who thought the father of her children was out of the country for a modeling job.

As Melissa told The Daily Mail, "I know it takes two to tango but she knew he was married. To me, that's unforgivable. My whole world has been torn apart by this. What do I tell our children? My heart is broken."