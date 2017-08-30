Jamie Foxx, Reese Witherspoon and More Stars Set to Participate in Hurricane Harvey Relief Telethon

Hollywood is stepping up to help thousands of Hurricane Harvey victims.

As donations continue to come in across the country, a few familiar faces are planning a special telethon that will raise even more relief funds.

Jamie Foxx took to social media where he teased a few details about the special event.

"Just wanted to let everyone in Texas know, we got you. From a fellow Texan, my heart goes out. My prayers go out," he shared on Instagram. "September 12 we have a telethon that we're doing. We'll give you more details, so we can raise as much money as we can for everybody down there."

While details remain tight-lip for now, TMZ reports that the telethon will be fronted in Los Angeles, New York and Nashville.