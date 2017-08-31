Thomas Rhett's New Single May Be His Most Personal Yet: Listen to "Life Changes" Now

Craving new music from Thomas Rhett? Boy, are you in luck today!

As the country singer prepares to head back on the road this September, the man behind huge hits including "Star of the Show" and "Die a Happy Man" is surprising fans with a brand-new single.

E! News is thrilled to exclusively premiere Thomas Rhett's new song titled "Life Changes."

"I wrote 'Life Changes' about what is going on in my life at this very exact moment—I felt like it was the perfect title track for the album," he shared with us. "In the past year there have been so many dramatic and beautiful changes that I've experienced—from becoming a father not once but twice, to reaching some major milestones in my career as an artist and songwriter—I'm just trying to soak it all in and enjoy every minute of it."

That mindset is heard and felt in his new track that features powerful lyrics any music fan can relate to. In the catchy chorus, the Grammy nominee expresses just how much the world can transform around you in such a small amount of time.