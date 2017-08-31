EXCLUSIVE!

Kylie Jenner Imagines Losing a Parent After BFF Jordyn Woods' Dad Passes Away: "When She Cries, I Cry"

Things are getting real on Life of Kylie.

After visiting a young fan who is suffering from cystic fibrosis, Kylie Jenner and BFF get emotional talking about the meaning of life, especially after Jordyn's dad passed away.

"It just makes me think about what's their family going through," Jordyn says in the preview clips from Sunday's episode. "With my dad I remember the first time going back to the hospital. He had a whole life. These people were healthy and there's so much future and potential."

"With my dad it's like every day it becomes more and more real," Jordyn continues. "You realize how short life is and it's definitely changed my perspective on living and the time that we have and we can't take things for granted."

Kylie is also moved by the experience.

"It was really hard to see Jordyn go through something like that because, one, I'm just genuinely so close to her so when she cries I cry," Kylie says. "And it's crazy that it's going to happen to me one day."

Watch the emotional clip for yourself.

Life of Kylie brand new Sundays at 9PM only on E! UK & EIRE

