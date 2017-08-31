Princess Diana's Death: How the Tragedy Changed the Royal Family Forever Amid an Outpouring of Public Grief That Cannot Be Overstated

The "new" stories about Princess Diana started pouring in months ago, all leading up to today, the 20th anniversary of her death.

From the unauthorized, tabloid-friendly narratives to various documentaries made with the help of her sons or others who were close to her in life, each bit has at least intended to put in place another piece of the puzzle that was the tragic royal's glaringly public and yet ultimately enigmatic life.

Diana only granted so many interviews during her 36 years, and you can count the memorably candid ones on one hand, so the entirety of her story will never be known. But what we do know, and what perhaps couldn't have been anticipated immediately, is that the frenzied aftermath in the days following the violent car crash that killed her, boyfriend Dodi Fayed and their driver, Henri Paul, would set the tone for years.

By myriad accounts, the public outpouring of grief that occurred, in the United Kingdom and beyond, cannot be overstated. And when the tears had dried, tears for Diana's sons and tears for their own dashed romantic hopes, a sort of malaise set in with regard to the royal family.

The people—Diana's people—stricken by horrifying images of the demolished Mercedes Diana was riding in, and later the somber images of 15-year-old Prince William and 12-year-old Prince Harry walking behind their mother's casket at her funeral, would have a hard time forgiving the queen for what they took to be her too-composed reaction to the tragedy.

And ever since, there has been no end to the fascination with the life and death of the Princess of Wales.